Japan’s trio establishes hydrogen-powered engine venture

August 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Technology, and Japan Engine Corporation unveiled the launch of HyEng Corporation as part of their net-zero drive.

Three Japanese marine engine manufacturers have joined forces to establish a new joint venture focused on the development of hydrogen-fuelled engines for the maritime industry.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Japanese trio to jointly develop hydrogen-fueled engines Posted: 2 months ago

The companies have named Seiji Shindo as the new President of HyEng. Kawasaki, Yanmar and Japan Engine each own 33.33% of the company.

The main business activities will include:

Development of hydrogen engine (basic technology);

Development of international standards and rules for hydrogen fuel supply systems;

Integration of hydrogen fuel supply systems;

Maintenance and operation of hydrogen fuel engine demonstration facilities.

Due to a growing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, marine engines are expected to transition to various alternative fuels in the coming years. Among the many alternatives, hydrogen is attracting global interest for its application in a wide range of energy and mobility industrial sectors as a fuel that offers zero-emissions.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Premium Hydrogen – the coolest thing you can put on a ship Posted: about 1 month ago

“With the establishment of HyEng Corporation, the three companies will further advance their joint development activities and accelerate their drive to develop new markets for decarbonization in the marine domain,” according to the industry heavyweights.