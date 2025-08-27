Leadership change at Xodus as founder hands over CEO role to Subsea7 exec
Back to overview
Home Subsea Leadership change at Xodus as founder hands over CEO role to Subsea7 exec

Leadership change at Xodus as founder hands over CEO role to Subsea7 exec

Human Capital
August 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Global energy consultancy Xodus, an autonomous Subsea7 subsidiary since 2018, has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) as the company founder decided to step down from the role.

Steve Swindell. Source: Xodus

Xodus Founder Steve Swindell is stepping down from the CEO role after 20 years with the firm, set to be succeeded by Stuart Holley, current Global Field Development Group Director at Subsea7, as of October 1.

The two will work in close collaboration until the end of the year as part of a managed transition.

According to Xodus, Swindell co-founded the company in 2005, which has grown from a small start-up in Aberdeen to now employing 500 people in worldwide energy hubs.

“After 20 years of building and leading Xodus, the time has come for me to step back to give more space for family and personal life. It is the right time for someone new to guide us into our next chapter. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together and the legacy we have created,” Swindell said.

“I will be supporting Stuart and the team to ensure the transition is smooth and seamless for our clients. With the experience and expertise within the company, I have full confidence that Xodus will play a significant role in the energy transition over the next 20 years.”

Xodus was earlier this year awarded a contract to support the Offshore Western Kyushu carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, one of Japan’s first large-scale CCS initiatives.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles