MacGregor to supply equipment to SeaRoad LNG-fueled RoRo

May 12, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) equipment for a new LNG-fueled vessel German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbaugesellschaft (FSG) is building for Australian operator SeaRoad.

Courtesy of FSG

In September 2021, FSG received an order for the construction of a RoRo vessel running on LNG from SeaRoad. SeaRoad will receive the ship in the last quarter of 2023.

The vessel will then operate on the Bass Strait between Devonport, Tasmania, and Melbourne, Victoria on mainland Australia.

MacGregor’s scope of supply includes the design, fabrication, and installation of a large stern ramp and ramp cover. These have a capacity for heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The ramp cover features MacGregor patented soft flaps that minimise both noise and wear.

The vessel will feature two Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines and three 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The gas handling system and LNG tanks have the GVUs integrated into the tank connection space.

The RoRo vessel will be 210 metres long and 29.30 metres wide.

According to MacGregor, taking over the installation will allow FSG to focus on its core activities and secure delivery of the vessel to SeaRoad.

“We are very pleased to continue the close and long-standing relationship with FSG,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior VP, MacGregor.



“This continues a long-standing relationship with MacGregor who have previously supplied SeaRoad vessels,” added Patrick Guarino, CEO of SeaRoad.