MAGPIE to create roadmap to green ports by 2050

MAGPIE (sMArt Green Ports as Integrated Efficient multimodal hubs) project says it works toward greener logistics in European ports, leading to emission-free and fully digitalised ports by 2050.

Photo: Guido Pijper; Courtesy of Port of Rotterdam

MAGPIE’s goal is to lead to a breakthrough in the use of green energy carriers in port transport. These energy carriers specifically include green hydrogen, electric batteries, ammonia, and bio-LNG. In other words, the project will support developments that make green energy carriers available to the users.

By demonstrating smart solutions in the realm of digitalization and automation, it will help and contribute to the decarbonization of ports. The project will run for five years.

Reyer Will, project manager of MAGPIE, explained to Port of Rotterdam what it stands for and what its ambitions are.

“With a total of 40 companies, knowledge institutions, and other ports, we are developing ten demonstration projects. These are aimed at four energy carriers that we believe have a future: green hydrogen, electricity, ammonia and bio-fuels. We are also looking at the logistics and, for example, the electricity network that goes with them.”

In addition, the project also provides smart tools. Ultimately, the end result is a roadmap for emission-free and fully digitalised ports by 2050.

In May 2021, the consortium received almost €25 million in EU funding. On 1 October, the project officially got underway and all teams were formed.

Reyer said in conclusion: “Together with the other ports and all our partners, we are working on a future-proof port. I also think it is with great pleasure that this project will give substance to our strategy in the field of energy transition and digitalisation.”