More work for Weatherford with Petrobras

December 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford International has secured a multi-year contract to deliver drill pipe riser (DPR) intervention services to Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras.

Source: Weatherford

Weatherford announced it had been awarded a five-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil, after a competitive tender, to provide DPR ultra-deepwater offshore intervention systems and services.

The new seven-system contract will commence operations in March 2025 and will replace the current six-system contract that began in November 2020.

“We are pleased to win another Petrobras contract. Weatherford has experience in subsea intervention services to extend the productive life of its assets and this contract, combined with the offshore intervention services contract announced in July 2023, highlights the strength of our Brazilian operations. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Petrobras,” said Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO.

This contract comes after the announcement of a five-year contract with Petrobras in July under which Weatherford is providing intervention services offshore Brazil.

The U.S. company also recently joined forces with Honeywell to deliver a combined suite of tools for advanced emissions management to accelerate their customers’ decarbonization strategy.