Series of contracts to keep DOF fleet busy for over 680 vessel days

September 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contracts in the Atlantic region and in the Gulf of Mexico totaling more than 680 vessel days and bringing in around $108 million.

DOF Subsea will use its Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Seven, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels for offshore execution phases in the Atlantic Region.

The projects total more than 500 vessel days, excluding optional work, and include a combined revenue of more than $80 million.

One award is a SURF contract from a “major oil and gas operator”, which includes design and fabrication of spools and installation of umbilicals, flying leads, spools and various subsea equipment.

The main installation phase is scheduled for Q2 2023 in the Mediterranean and will be executed on the construction vessel Skandi Acergy.

Project management, engineering and procurement are managed by the company’s project teams in Aberdeen and Houston.

Another award is an FPSO mooring rectification project in West Africa that includes project management, engineering and fabrication, using Skandi Skansen as the main installation vessel.

Furthermore, DOF Subsea has been awarded an early phase study, again from a major oil and gas operator, for the purpose of detailing cessation plans for a field in the North Sea.

“I am pleased with the series of awards in the Atlantic region, securing projects across North Sea, Mediterranean and Africa,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea.

“Together with previous announced contracts, our latest SURF award confirms full utilization of Skandi Acergy within the SURF segment across the North Sea, Mediterranean and Australia from fall 2022 to summer 2023.”

For the Gulf of Mexico, DOF secured a contract to provide services to a “major operator”, commencing in the fourth quarter of the year.

Jones Act-compliant vessels that the company operates will be used for an estimated 180 days over a one-year term, undertaking a range of activities including light construction, IMR and commissioning support at multiple field locations.

The company is also awarded a contract for the provision of ROV support services for offshore pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for an oil and natural gas development project, starting in Q2 2023.

The backlog estimate from these awards in the North America region is approximately $28 million.

