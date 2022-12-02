New assignments for DOF vessels

December 2, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Thanks to the award of an integrated field support vessel (FSV) contract, Norway’s DOF Group has secured multiple new jobs in the Atlantic region with an undisclosed operator in West Africa.

DOF disclosed on Monday that the duration of this contract is 365 days. However, the deal also entails optional 365 days. Under the terms of this contract, the company will deliver project management, engineering, procurement and logistics within deepwater construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure.

Skandi Seven

DOF outlined that it will use Skandi Seven for this contract. The 2008-built Skandi Seven is an offshore construction support vessel, featuring AKER OSCV 03 design. In addition, the firm has been awarded multiple FEED studies towards prospective floating wind developments in the Atlantic region.

Therefore, the Norwegian player intends to use its project management, engineering and logistical expert teams to outline marine operation solutions, including mooring and dynamic cable installation.

New charter for recently acquired CSV

Meanwhile, DOF announced the charter for its recently acquired CSV Havila Phoenix, which has been hired for a three-year firm deal with a two-year extension option. This contract is scheduled to start in Q1, 2023.

Havila Phoenix, which will be utilised within DOF’s subsea project segment, is a large and modern CSV, equipped with one 250-ton AHC offshore crane, one 20-ton AHC offshore crane, two WROVs and a large construction deck.

Commenting on the new deals, Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, remarked: “I`m pleased with the award for a new integrated FSV contract in West Africa, once again proving our ability to deliver complex marine operations and engineering services. I also welcome Havila Phoenix into our fleet of advanced subsea vessels.”

When it comes to DOF’s recent activities, it is worth noting that the Norwegian player secured in October 2022 a contract extension in Brazil for one of its AHTS vessels, along with new contracts in West Africa and in the North Sea.

This followed series of contracts from September 2022 in the Atlantic region and in the Gulf of Mexico, totalling more than 680 vessel days.