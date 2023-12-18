New OBN data deal takes TGS to Gulf of Mexico

December 18, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has won a contract for proprietary ocean bottom node (OBN) data acquisition, which will be carried out in the Gulf of Mexico.

TGS

The two-month proprietary OBN data acquisition contract will start in 1Q 2024 in the Gulf of Mexico. TGS is convinced that the adoption of OBN technology is bringing forth a myriad of benefits for both the energy sector and its stakeholders, as the industry evolves.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “This project highlights the key role OBN data plays in this vital basin. OBN technology provides the essential data needed to visualize and understand the intricate structures within the Gulf of Mexico, enabling our clients to make well-informed, data-driven decisions in their field development strategies.”

Furthermore, TGS explains that it ensures “a more comprehensive and accurate understanding” of subsurface structures by employing OBN technology, paving the way for enhanced reservoir characterization and improved imaging of complex geological formations.

“This advanced data acquisition approach not only increases exploration success rates but also contributes to more efficient resource utilization, ultimately reducing operational risks and costs for clients,” highlighted the company.

The contract comes after TGS revealed in August 2023 that it was working on securing an award for multi-year OBN projects in the Gulf of Mexico with an undisclosed company. In November 2023, the firm was awarded a three-month proprietary ocean bottom node data acquisition contract in the Gulf of Mexico with a repeat customer.

Related Article Posted: 15 days ago TGS and PGS shareholders back merger to create ‘premier energy data’ player Posted: 15 days ago

As TGS is in the process of merging with PGS, the duo made progress after shareholders of both companies threw their support behind the merger in a bid to establish a stronger and more diversified geophysical company and data provider to the energy value chain.