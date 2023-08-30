TGS in talks with ‘major’ producer for multiple Gulf of Mexico projects

August 30, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS is working on securing an award for multi-year ocean bottom node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico with an undisclosed company.

TGS

This is expected to elevate TGS’ Gulf of Mexico operations. The projects are expected to be acquired over a three-year duration while the negotiations and scope are scheduled to be finalised during 3Q 2023, with the initial project targeted to mobilise in late 1Q 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “This progress and endeavour towards confirming a long-term commitment from a major producer in the Gulf of Mexico and strategic customer reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and highlights our ability to adapt to evolving industry needs worldwide.

“Through our continued focus, service quality, and commitment to operating safely and sustainably, we will continue to support the industry to maximise the potential of existing developments.”

This comes just days after TGS revealed it would pool resources with Apparition Geoservices GmbH to fully commercialise the latter’s technology in ocean bottom node, towed streamer, and XHR data acquisition programmes.

The four-year collaboration agreement will allow the duo to jointly provide integrated, encoded simultaneous source acquisition solutions to drive the next level of efficiency in seismic surveys.