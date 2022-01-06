New OBN project on the horizon for Magseis Fairfield

January 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional award of an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey contract from an undisclosed repeat customer.

Start-up is expected in the third quarter of the year and the project will run for approximately two months.

The Norwegian company did not reveal any other details about the project, nor the client.

“We are pleased to see continued high demand for our OBN acquisition services. With this award we are exploring synergy potential with other opportunities for the 2022 season,” said Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

Magseis Fairfield will also be busy in the second quarter of 2022 with another 3D OBN project set to run for circa three months. The plan is to conduct this survey using the Marine Autonomous Seismic System (MASS) technology.

The Norwegian seismic company just recently announced that former Shell manager Fons ten Kroode will take the role of chief geophysicist starting from February.

Ten Kroode, who is joining Magseis Fairfield after spending 30 years at Shell, will be based in the company’s headquarter at Lysaker.