Photo: NKT Victoria. Source: NKT

Back to overview
Home Subsea NKT Victoria paces ahead with cable laying for Shetland HVDC link

NKT Victoria paces ahead with cable laying for Shetland HVDC link

October 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT Victoria has completed cable laying works for the Shetland HVDC Link as part of the first cable installation campaign which begins at Noss Head, North of Wick.

The trenching vessel, Grand Canyon III, has also completed trenching the cable to the required burial depth in the seabed as part of Campaign 1.

For sections that cannot be trenched, rock placement will be undertaken by vessels Heimdal R and Rockpiper in the nearshore area to achieve the required protection.

The rock placement works will also be completed in two campaigns. Heimdal R is currently on site and is set to complete the rock placement by the end of November, while Rockpiper is expected to begin the works by the end of October, with completion expected by January.

Related Article

The Shetland link will be the first transmission connection between the Scottish mainland and the island of Shetland.

NKT landed the €235 million contract from SSEN Transmission in the summer of 2020 to deliver and install an interconnector to the Shetland HVDC link project.

Subsea cable installation started on 23 June. The plan is to have the project completed by 2024.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference:

Register
Program
Floorplan
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…

  • Partner

    ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…