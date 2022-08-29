Offshore installation of Shetland HVDC link moving ahead

August 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NKT will soon start the first of two rock placement campaigns at the Shetland HVDC link on behalf of Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission.

The first rock placement campaign is expected to commence on 15 September the earliest, with works planned to be completed by 5 November.

Rock placement vessel Heimdal R will be carrying out the activities, while coaster vessels Hagland Carrier and Hagland Boss will transport rock from Norway to Sinclair’s Bay to complete the ship-to-ship transfer of rock to Heimdal R.

The start and end dates are subject to weather and operational uncertainties that could extend the overall duration to 19 November, with the potential for further extension to the work duration.

The Shetland link will be the first transmission connection between the Scottish mainland and the island of Shetland.

NKT landed the €235 million contract from SSEN Transmission in the summer of 2020 to deliver and install an interconnector to the Shetland HVDC link project.

Subsea cable installation started on 23 June and is scheduled to take place until 18 December. The plan is to have the project completed by 2024.

