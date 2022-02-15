Normand Clipper to stay with Global Marine

February 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore and Global Marine Group have signed a contract extension for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Clipper.

Source: Solstad Offshore

The parties decided to extend their present contract for Normand Clipper with a further three years to May 2026, and additional options thereafter.

Global Marine Group will continue to utilize the vessel to support its cable lay operations.

No other details have been revealed as the two companies decided to keep the commercial terms and conditions confidential.

Normand Clipper was previously on a long-term charter with Global Marine Group for eight years.

The 128-meter long vessel is set to work on the installation and burial of the inter-array cables at the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind project in Germany this year, side by side with Global Symphony.

Just yesterday, Oceanteam announced it had completed the demobilization of the 4,000-ton carousel from onboard Normand Clipper.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: