Norwegian Greentech’s BWTS selected for ammonia-ready robotic vessels

March 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian Greentech, a subsidiary of Hav Group ASA and supplier of sustainable systems for clean water, has secured a contract with shipbuilding group VARD to deliver the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) to six marine robotic vessels that will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

Under the contract of an undisclosed value, Norwegian Greentech will deliver one of its energy-efficient BWTS systems to each of the six newbuild vessels.

Image by Norwegian Greentech

The company said it has developed a method of utilising UV and filters adding that the chemical-free system has a compact design suitable for difficult-to-fit engine or pump rooms.

The systems will be manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Fosnavåg, Norway, and delivered to Vietnam.

The order follows the contract from December 2021 when VARD hired Norwegian Greentech to deliver the BWTS to eight marine robotic vessels that are also being built at Vard Vung Tau.

According to the company’s senior sales manager Jon Olav Kopperstad, deliveries to the first batch are well advanced and the next six BWTS systems will be identical to the first eight, contributing towards streamlining and de-risking the entire shipbuilding process.

Commenting on the new order Kopperstad said: “VARD is constantly challenging the supplier industry to provide solutions and products that lower energy consumption, CO2 emissions, operating expenditure and the overall environmental footprint. We are very pleased about this development as it contributes towards creating even better awareness of the various BWTS features that are available in the market.”

As disclosed, VARD has designed a unique multi-purpose platform that allows for onshore remote control, light crewed or uncrewed operations. The vessels are of VARD 9 60 design.

The shipbuilder has designed the vessels for an ultra-low carbon footprint and they are among the first vessels to be prepared for green ammonia and fuel cell and battery technology.

Norwegian Greentech did not reveal details about the shipowner of the six marine robotic vessels. However, based on the specifications provided, the order could be related to Ocean Infinity’s recent deal with Vard.

To remind, Ocean Infinity contracted VARD for the design and construction of six 85-metre robotic vessels, all of which will be operated from shore and will eventually utilise green ammonia as fuel.

VARD is also building a series of eight green ammonia-ready vessels for the same marine robotics company.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: