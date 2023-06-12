NTS launches LNG dual-fuel newbuilds for Himalaya Shipping and EPS

June 12, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

China-based New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) has held launching ceremonies for two LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers built for Himalaya Shipping and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

The launching ceremony for Himalaya Shipping’s 210,000 dwt bulk carrier was held on 9 June. Named Mount Neblina, the vessel is the sixth in a series of twelve ships Himalaya Shipping has on order at Chinese NTS.

Mount Neblina. Courtesy of NTS

All vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

As reported recently, the shipowner has chartered out nine of its twelve dual-fuel 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carriers and is witnessing strong interest for the three remaining ones.

The launching ceremony for the LNG dual-fuel 210,000 dwt bulk carrier, Mount Cook, built for EPS was also held on 9 June. The Chinese shipyard is building a total of eleven dual-fuel bulk carriers for EPS.

Mount Cook. Courtesy of NTS

Last month, Mount Cook’s sister vessel, Mount Tai, was named and delivered.

