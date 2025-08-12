US wave energy project set for September debut after full installation

Energy Conversion Unit and Floaters fully installed. Source: Eco Wave Power
August 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has completed full installation works for its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, marking a key step toward the first operational testing.

Energy conversion unit and floaters installed. Source: Eco Wave Power

According to Eco Wave Power, the scope included full installation of all wave energy floaters, connection of hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure, and placement of the energy conversion unit. C&S Welding carried out the work.

With the installation finalized, the company is now preparing for operational testing, followed by an official unveiling ceremony on September 9, 2025, at AltaSea, located at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Completing installation at the Port of Los Angeles marks a significant milestone in our U.S. journey,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

“As it will serve as a vital learning and demonstration platform for environmental surveys, regulatory engagement, and site visits by key stakeholders. It’s a showcase of how our technology can be implemented on existing marine infrastructure while advancing the path toward commercial wave energy in the United States.”

The Los Angeles station is a non-grid-connected demonstration designed to test the company’s patented technology in U.S. marine conditions, support environmental monitoring and regulatory processes with local stakeholders including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, act as a training and site visit hub for officials, industry representatives and potential clients, and lay the groundwork for future commercial, grid-connected projects in the U.S.

Other projects in development include a MW-scale initiative in Portugal and pilot efforts in Taiwan and India, in collaboration with local I-Ke and Bharat Petroleum.

For the Los Angeles pilot, All-Ways Metal, a California woman-owned fabrication company, produced the floaters, while C&S Welding, a Wilmington-based contractor, handled installation. 

“Completing the installation is a proud moment for our team,” said Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding. 

“Eco Wave Power’s system is an exciting clean energy solution, and we’re honored to play a role in its U.S. debut.”

Eco Wave Power’s onshore system attaches floaters to existing marine structures. The vertical motion of waves drives hydraulic cylinders, sending fluid to a land-based conversion unit that generates electricity. 

The company highlights the absence of a seabed footprint and a modular, low-maintenance design as advantages for port and coastal sites. The pilot is part of its 404.7 MW global project pipeline.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

Just a few days ago, the company installed its energy conversion unit (ECU) at the Port of Los Angeles, moving its first U.S. wave energy pilot toward initial operational testing.

