OPT launches wave-powered surveillance solution

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has unveiled its PowerBuoy surface surveillance solution suitable for security monitoring of offshore areas.

“Our team is redefining real-time ocean surveillance with a solution that agencies and companies can utilize to better coordinate security efforts at sea by integrating state-of-the-art security sensors and software with our autonomous PowerBuoys,” said George H. Kirby, president and chief executive officer of OPT.

“We believe we are introducing a transformative solution that is scalable from a single unit for protecting and monitoring isolated marine assets, to multiple integrated units for governments seeking to secure extensive territorial waters.”

According to OPT, the system can monitor over 1600 square miles of ocean surface on a permanent or temporary basis.

It can seamlessly link multiple surveillance assets together giving visibility into potentially damaging environmental or illegal activities.

Customized solutions are also available, OPT noted.

These include the addition of subsea sensors to monitor acoustic signatures, tsunami activity, and also water quality.

OPT’s Surface Surveillance Solution payload consists of a high definition radar, gyro-stabilized high definition optical and thermal imaging cameras, vessel automatic identification system (AIS) detection, and integrated command and control software, paired with OPT’s autonomous PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy converter or hybrid PowerBuoy as a power and communications platform.

Capabilities include 24/7 vessel tracking, automatic radar plotting as well as vessel warnings, and optical and thermal video surveillance.

Data transmits to shore-based command stations via WiFi, cellular, mesh, and/or satellite systems, depending upon location.

It integrates with readily available marine monitoring software to provide command and control capabilities of a multi-buoy surveillance network.

The data can also integrate with satellite, and terrestrial data feeds to form surface and subsea picture of monitored area.