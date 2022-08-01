Back to overview
Home Subsea Petrobras extends contract for Sapura pipelay support vessel

August 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Seabras JV, an associated company in which Paratus Energy Services indirectly holds a 50% equity interest, has secured a contract extension with Petrobras for the pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Sapura Esmeralda.

Under the two-year contract extension, Sapura Esmeralda will work for the Brazilian oil and gas giant from 2 August 2022 to 1 August 2024.

According to Paratus, the award continues to strengthen the company’s long-term relationship with Petrobras and furthers its position in the robust JV market for PLSVs in Brazil.

With all six PLSVs in the fleet fully contracted under long-term contracts, Seabras JV’s contract backlog at the end of July is $940 million, Paratus added.

Sapura Esmeralda, designed by OSX Brasil, was delivered to Sapura at the end of 2015.

The 134-meter-long PLSV is a 300-ton vessel, capable of operating in water depths of up to 2,500 meters.

It is fitted with two underdeck storage carousels, with a capacity of 2,000 and 500 tons, and a vertical lay system that is permanently installed for the deployment of flexible products with a diameter from 105 to 630 mm.

The vessel is also fitted with two over-the-side launched ROVs.

