Petrobras extends contract for Sapura pipelay support vessel

August 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Seabras JV, an associated company in which Paratus Energy Services indirectly holds a 50% equity interest, has secured a contract extension with Petrobras for the pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Sapura Esmeralda.

Under the two-year contract extension, Sapura Esmeralda will work for the Brazilian oil and gas giant from 2 August 2022 to 1 August 2024.

According to Paratus, the award continues to strengthen the company’s long-term relationship with Petrobras and furthers its position in the robust JV market for PLSVs in Brazil.

With all six PLSVs in the fleet fully contracted under long-term contracts, Seabras JV’s contract backlog at the end of July is $940 million, Paratus added.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Petrobras charters Subsea 7 pipelay trio Posted: 9 months ago

Sapura Esmeralda, designed by OSX Brasil, was delivered to Sapura at the end of 2015.

The 134-meter-long PLSV is a 300-ton vessel, capable of operating in water depths of up to 2,500 meters.

It is fitted with two underdeck storage carousels, with a capacity of 2,000 and 500 tons, and a vertical lay system that is permanently installed for the deployment of flexible products with a diameter from 105 to 630 mm.

The vessel is also fitted with two over-the-side launched ROVs.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: