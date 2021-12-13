PGS goes to West Africa in early 2022

December 13, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has secured a contract to conduct a 3D exploration in West Africa.

PGS’ Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence exploration in early February 2022 and complete the work in mid-March.

The seismic company did not disclose further information about the project and client.

“We are very pleased with this contract award, and it proves that exploration continues to be an important part of our customers’ activities. The contract adds to our order book visibility for Q1 next year”, said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

The new contract follows the company’s recent 4D survey contract with an undisclosed client in the North Sea. The survey is expected to commence in early August 2022 and end in mid-September.

PGS also scheduled a 4D acquisition survey for Petrobras over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields located in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil in Q2 2022. The company expects to complete this ‘significant’ acquisition in Q3 2022.