Ports of Auckland’s fully-electric tug hits the water

December 8, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Damen RSD-E Tug 2513; Image courtesy: Damen

Vietnam-based Song Cam Shipyard launched the world’s first fully-electric ship-handling tug of 70 tonnes bollard pull, the Damen RSD-E Tug 2513, on December 4.

Damen is building the vessel in support of New Zealand’s Ports of Auckland ambitious sustainability targets. Specifically, Ports of Auckland has the goal of being a zero-emissions organization by 2040.

The shipbuilder was tasked with making the already efficient design of RSD-E Tug 2513 more sustainable by making it fully-electric.

The idea proved not only to be possible but economically viable, Damen said.

Following a vote, Ports of Auckland planning to name the vessel Sparky.

“With 40% of New Zealand’s energy being generated from sustainable sources – including 80% of electricity – Sparky offers the chance to complete the sustainable circle in Ports of Auckland’s tug operation,” Sjoerd de Bruin, Damen sales manager Asia Pacific, said.

“Since receiving the order for this historic vessel, we have been working towards this moment – the introduction of the first fully-electric tug of this capability to the water. We are looking forward to continuing in our task and completing the vessel in the coming months.”

The next stages of construction will see Damen install the vessel’s innovative hardware. The RSD-E Tug 2513 is scheduled to be delivered to Ports of Auckland end of 2021.

The shipyards group has delivered a number of fully electric platforms, including its first fully electric cutter suction dredger and a number of electric and hybrid ferries to Denmark and Canada.

With electric motors powering the dredge system, the ECSD 650 makes possible zero-emissions dredging projects. The ECSD is a modular dredger, dismountable for transportation and easy assembly in the remotest of locations.

Recently, Damen signed a contract for the delivery of nine hybrid and fully electric ferries to operate in the area of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.