Scana company gets riser joint order from mystery client

August 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Scana-owned Subseatec has secured a contract with an “international energy company” for the delivery of riser joints for an offshore field development.

Under the “sizeable” contract, Subseatec will deliver ready-to-use riser joints in low alloyed steel, as well as provide engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and documentation.

Manufacturing is expected to start immediately, with the deliveries set to commence during 2023.

“The contract represents a strong recognition of Subseatec’s competitiveness, engineering capabilities, and also the company’s ability to handle complex deliveries,” said Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana.

Scana defines a sizeable contract to be between NOK 10 million and NOK 50 million.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Scana’s Subseatec bags riser joint contracts Posted: about 1 year ago

From recent Scana-related news, it is worth noting that Seasystems won a contract in May for the delivery of an anchoring system for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project in Brazil.

In addition, Scana-owned PSW Technology recently secured a one-year extension of the frame agreement for the provision of maintenance and recertification of marine riser and subsea equipment for all of Odfjell’s drilling units.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: