SEAMOR Marine and DroneQ Robotics team up for ROV solutions

July 20, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Unmanned technology systems operator and integrator DroneQ Robotics has signed a partnership with Canadian remotely operated vehicle (ROV) developer SEAMOR Marine to boost ROV solutions.

Photo credit: SEAMOR Marine

As part of the partnership, DroneQ Robotics will deploy SEAMOR Marine’s ROV technology to deliver subsea services to its clients.

Additionally, SEAMOR Marine selected DroneQ Robotics as the official dealer for its ROV solutions in the North Sea region in general and the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany in particular, with possibilities to operate outside this region as well.

Moreover, this partnership will see the two companies collaborate on underwater robotics development and innovation projects.

Back in February, SEAMOR Marine formed a partnership with RS Aqua to distribute its inspection-class ROVs in the UK and Ireland.