Seaspan orders 15,500 TEU scrubber-fitted boxship sextet

March 30, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Seaspan Corporation, part of Atlas Corp., has entered into an agreement with an unnamed shipyard for the construction of six 15,500 TEU containerships.

As informed, the newbuilds will be scrubber-fitted and will include emissions reduction technologies.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2023 and extend through to mid-year 2024, according to Seaspan.

Upon completion, the vessels will enter long-term charters with undisclosed global liner companies.

The units are anticipated to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

As of 31 December 2020, Seaspan’s global fleet consisted of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,200 TEU.

Beginning in December 2020, and along with the newest six vessels, Seaspan has announced the addition of a total of 580,000 TEU represented by 39 vessels, including 37 newbuild vessels, and the acquisition of two vessels in the secondary markets, increasing total capacity to 1,653,200 TEU, on fully delivered basis.