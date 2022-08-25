Shearwater scores multiple contracts offshore India

August 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured multiple contracts with a repeat customer for 2D and 3D seismic surveys offshore India.

The awarded contracts comprise three 2D projects representing 13 vessel months of backlog, and two 3D projects for a further eight vessel months.

Shearwater GeoServices is set to deploy several vessels from its active fleet for the surveys.

Activities are scheduled to commence in October, with completion expected by June 2023.

“We have extensive experience operating in India and are ideally suited to provide our repeat customer with high-quality geophysical data using our modern, high-capacity, flexible fleet,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“The scale of these awards and a strong pipeline of additional contract opportunities reflect the improving marine seismic market and increased demand from clients seeking to secure seismic vessels and crews for this winter.”

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Shearwater targets time and cost efficiency with novel ocean bottom node Posted: 2 months ago

From company-related news, it was most recently reported that Shearwater will deliver a seismic reprocessing project over Wheatstone, one of Australia’s largest producing gas fields, under a contract with Chevron Australia.

The company also recently won a contract by Woodside to deliver a 4D baseline survey over gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Australia.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: