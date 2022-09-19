Siem Helix 2 stays with Petrobras for another two years

September 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solutions has secured another extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petrobras for the well intervention vessel Siem Helix 2.

The two-year extension directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras and is scheduled to conclude in December 2024.

The initial four-year contract between the two companies for the vessel was extended by one year at the end of 2021 at a reduced rate.

According to Helix, Siem Helix 2 is currently performing riser-based well intervention activities in the Santos and Campos Basins offshore Brazil and has so far completed more than 60 well interventions for Petrobras.

“Market conditions globally and in Brazil have been improving, and demand for our world-class assets and experienced crews has been steadily increasing,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“The Siem Helix 2 has consistently provided industry- and global-leading well intervention services to Petrobras. This two-year extension demonstrates the capacity for Helix to continually provide innovative solutions to fit client needs, backed by our experience and proven track record, and supports our Energy Transition business model of offering clients the ability to maximize production from their existing wells.”

Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing subsea services such as production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work and emergency response capabilities, Helix said.

Earlier this year, Helix entered into a new agreement with Norwegian shipping company Siem Offshore for Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, for a firm period of three and five years, respectively.

