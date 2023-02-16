Sixth LNG carrier for charter with Shell joins Knutsen’s fleet

February 16, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Courtesy of Knutsen Group

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen Group has taken delivery of a newbuild 174,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard.

According to Knutsen’s social media update, the vessel named Extremadura Knutsen was delivered to the shipping company on 16 February.

It is the sixth unit in a series of nine LNG carriers which will be chartered to energy major Shell.

Courtesy of Knutsen Group

Vessels number four and number five, Huelva Knutsen and Ferrol Knusten, were delivered to the shipowner in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The LNG carriers are equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

Following the delivery of Extremadura Knutsen, the shipowner now has an LNG carrier fleet of 22 vessels and 20 more newbuildings underway.