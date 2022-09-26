Solstad CSV cuts fuel consumption by quarter after upgrade

September 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore’s construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Ocean is saving more than 25% fuel since the installation of a battery and shore power system.

Source: Solstad

Investing in battery hybrid systems for its vessels is one of Solstad’s measures taken to achieve the target of 50% emission reduction by 2030, the Norwegian company said.

Earlier this year, a 1 MWh battery and shore power system was installed on Normand Ocean, after which the vessel is saving more than 25% fuel in offshore operations and during mobilization.

In addition to the CSV, Solstad said it also has nine platform supply vessels (PSVs) with battery hybrid systems.

“In Solstad Offshore we work daily towards our future goal of emission-free operations. One of the measures taken to achieve our targets of 50% emission reduction by 2030 is to invest in battery hybrid systems for our vessels. To do so we rely on good cooperation with our clients and key suppliers of green technology,” Solstad stated.

To remind, Solstad signed a new deal with DeepOcean for Normand Ocean in the summer of 2021, extending the firm contract until the end of 2023.

It was then announced that the 107-meter vessel will be upgraded with the battery system and shore power connection.