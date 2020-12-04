Solstad Offshore secures work for Normand Maximus vessel

December 4, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has signed a contract for the offshore construction vessel Normand Maximus to support operations for an unnamed client in Latin America.

Normand Maximus vessel (Courtesy of Solstad Offshore)

The estimated duration of the contract is five months, including mobilization and de-mobilization, according to Solstad Offshore.

The contract is scheduled to being during December 2020, the vessel owner informed.

Normand Maximus is equipped with a 900-tonne active heave compensated offshore crane and a 550-ton top tension vertical lay-system, enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in ultra-deepwater environments.

The vessel also has a 4,000-ton under-deck carousel for storage of flexible pipes, cables, and umbilicals.

To remind, Solstad Offshore has in September 2020 received a notice of early termination of the charter party for the Normand Maximus vessel from Italian offshore contractor Saipem.

The early termination was given to Normand Maximus Operations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore and owner of the vessel.

At the time, Solstad said it expects that the vessel will be engaged on new projects within a reasonable timeframe.