Subsea 7 picks UK firm for welding and coating services

November 4, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered subsea services provider Subsea 7 has entered into a long-term deal with the Bluewater-backed Pipeline Technique (PTL) for the provision of welding and coating services.

Subsea 7 announced this strategic collaboration agreement with Pipeline Technique on Thursday, explaining that PTL will provide field joint coating services globally, through its subsidiary Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), and welding services in the Gulf of Mexico region.

In a separate statement, the UK-headquartered PTL confirmed this deal, highlighting that it will provide Subsea 7 with access to a team of “experienced specialists” and “cutting-edge equipment,” building upon the pre-existing and long-standing relationship between the two players.

Frederic Castrec, PTL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “PTL’s close working relationship with Subsea7 spans several years, and this collaboration agreement forms the basis for its long-term continuation.”

PTL outlined that it supports customers’ projects through “the consistent and progressive delivery of global rigid pipeline systems, locally tailored solutions, automation and strategic supply chain partnerships.”

Furthermore, the Bluewater-backed company recently acquired the oil and gas division from Stanley Black & Decker, a pipeline services and equipment provider, “bringing together two long-term suppliers of Subsea7 and further strengthening this collaboration agreement.”

Ben Mackay, Chief Operating Officer of PTL, remarked: “By offering predictability, we can provide Subsea 7 with a robust foundation for long-term planning and enhanced project performance. We look forward to contributing to more efficient operations benefitting both parties.”

Regarding Subsea 7’s other recent activities, it is worth noting that the UK player secured a contract in the Asia Pacific region in late October 2022 with an undisclosed client.

While the engineering work started right away, the offshore activity is scheduled for 2024 and 2025.