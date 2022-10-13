Subsea Innovation backs TechnipFMC in Gulf of Mexico

October 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea Innovation, part of Tekmar Group, has delivered 29 Pipe-in-Pipe (PIP) Waterstops to TechnipFMC for a subsea development project in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Subsea Innovation, the solution was delivered to a demanding client schedule, achieved by working closely with the supply chain and TechnipFMC.

The pass of pressure and heat temperature factory acceptance tests were conducted at the company’s premises in Darlington, UK, and post-bend pressure tests at the client’s premises in the U.S.

Subsea Innovation’s offshore service team was in the U.S. to support testing and onsite installation of the PIP Waterstops.

From most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that in September TechnipFMC won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for TotalEnergies’ Lapa North East field in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Under the “significant” contract, TechnipFMC will reconfigure and install umbilicals and flexible pipe in a new configuration set to further secure the production of the field.

The company also secured an EPCI contract with Shell last month, for the Jackdaw development offshore the UK. The tieback will use pipe-in-pipe technology.

