Subsea Integration Alliance and BP unite to enhance subsea project performance

September 25, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea Integration Alliance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK energy giant BP aimed at developing a framework to enhance subsea project performance.

Source: Subsea7

Signed at an official ceremony in London on September 22, the agreement between BP and the alliance that comprises Subsea7 and OneSubsea, an SLB company, will combine the three companies’ skills, knowledge and experience across a global portfolio of projects.

The partnership will benefit from the combination of BP’s experience to frame, build and execute projects with the Alliance’s capability to deliver integrated subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) systems.

The team will work together from concept development through the full field lifecycle, to support project delivery through new ways of working and an innovative commercial model.

A new team will be formed to oversee and manage activities across the program.

“The members of Subsea Integration Alliance have been a key supplier of bp for decades, and by combining our resources and knowledge, we can bring significant benefits to our customers and our stakeholders,” said Ewan Drummond, BP’s SVP Projects.

“Together we can safely deliver projects with improved project schedules, reducing our total cost of ownership and harnessing synergies through a collaborative one-team mindset. We look forward to getting to work.”

After the Subsea Integration Alliance proved to be a “tremendous” success, Subsea7 and SLB signed an agreement in the summer of 2022 to renew it for a further seven years.

A few months ago, BP put the Alliance in charge of a two-well tie-back project in the large, multi-stage West Nile Delta development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt.