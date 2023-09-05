Terntank picks Auramarine’s fuel systems for its methanol-ready tankers

September 5, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Finland-based fuel supply systems provider Auramarine Ltd has secured an order to supply methanol fuel supply systems for three 15,000 DWT hybrid tankers for Swedish shipping company Terntank.



The ships are being built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), with the first vessel of the series set to be delivered in March 2025.



Each ship set comprises the methanol fuel system including the methanol supply unit (LFSS), bunker and transfer systems, control and monitoring system and the important safety system.

Auramarine’s system deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.



The vessels are tailor-made to optimally transport bio feedstocks to Terntank’s customer refineries.

The new Hybrid Solution Plus series vessels aim to significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts by incorporating methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and on-shore power.

Auramarine’s expertise on methanol systems is one of the key elements in enabling the vessels to reach their full decarbonisation potential, says Claes Möller, CEO at Tärntank Ship Management.



“This is another milestone project for Auramarine, based on our recent intensive development work of methanol fuel systems and our almost 50 years of experience of delivering the most advanced solutions to market. We recognise that the industry is experiencing rapid change and we are committed to supporting our clients through this process on their decarbonisation journey and we are delighted that Terntank has selected us to supply the methanol systems for these progressive vessels,” John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine, said.



The company revealed that it has received substantial interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs, and shipyards for its methanol fuel supply units. Auramarine decided to invest in the development of the fuel system amid growing demand for methanol as a viable future fuel for the maritime industry on its decarbonization journey.

“Methanol is one of the most viable future fuels currently on the market. We recognise that as well as price and availability, a key element of driving widespread uptake of these vital future fuels that will deliver industry decarbonisation, is ensuring that the right bunkering and onboard operational infrastructure is in place to inspire ship owner and operator confidence,” John Bergman continued.

“At Auramarine, we will continue to deliver this and innovate in order to bring to market new solutions that can effectively support the energy transition.”

The latest order aligns with the company’s ambitious growth trajectory over the next five years and being the preferred partner and supplier for key stakeholders in the maritime industry with a strong foothold in new low and zero-carbon marine fuels.

