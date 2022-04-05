TGS begins its third reprocessing project offshore Indonesia for 2022

April 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s TGS has commenced a 3D seismic data reprocessing project at the Tarakan Basin, its third such project in Indonesia for 2022.

The project applies a modern comprehensive broadband processing workflow to 3,363 square kilometers of 3D data to better understand the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the basin, which has seen success in the Parang and Badik oil discoveries, TGS said.

The Norwegian company will apply a high-end broadband PreSTM and PreSDM workflow with dynamic matching FWI, tomography and modern demultiple methods to address key imaging challenges associated with the complex shallow overburden.

Final pre-stack time and depth products are expected to be available during Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively.

“Applying the modern imaging expertise of TGS to the Tarakan Basin dataset will play a crucial role in unraveling the full offshore potential of this area. Through close collaboration with our clients, we have developed this important project, building upon recent exploration success in the area,” said Will Ashby, executive vice president, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

The survey is the latest of a series of multi-client seismic data projects TGS announced in Indonesia to assist in driving exploration in the country.

TGS kicked off a 2D-cubed reprocessing project designed to help drive exploration across the South Makassar and North East Java regions at the beginning of the year, followed by a broadband 2D regional seismic data reprocessing project covering the Natuna Basin.