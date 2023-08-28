TGS joins forces with Apparition on a mission to boost seismic survey efficiency

August 28, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

With corporate headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in the U.S., TGS is actively working on scaling up the efficiency of seismic surveys. To this end, the energy data and intelligence provider is pooling resources with Apparition Geoservices GmbH, thanks to a new long-term collaboration agreement.

Illustration; Source: TGS

The exclusive four-year collaboration agreement enables TGS and Apparition to collaborate through joint research, development, and testing to fully commercialise the latter’s technology in ocean bottom node, towed streamer, and XHR data acquisition programmes. This will allow the duo to jointly provide integrated, encoded simultaneous source acquisition solutions to drive the next level of efficiency in seismic surveys.

Carel Hooijkaas, EVP of Acquisition at TGS, commented: “The collaboration with Apparition will allow us to further develop the Apparition methodology and can bring significant improvements in operational efficiency, ultimately reducing the time to acquire our acquisition programmes. This collaboration is another example of TGS’ commitment to providing cutting-edge geophysical solutions, allowing our customers to make better and more informed decisions.”

Through its Seismic Apparition methodology, Apparition has developed and offers advanced seismic data acquisition techniques using multiple sources for seismic surveys. With multiple simultaneous sources, Seismic Apparition can provide significant productivity gains, densely sampled shot grids, data with high fold and SNR, and enhanced low-frequency content. The Apparition methodology will be used to improve efficiency and increase trace density on TGS’ OBN and towed streamer surveys.

Johan Robertsson, President of Apparition Geoservices, remarked: “We are excited to announce this collaboration agreement with TGS and look forward to the opportunity to extend the capabilities of our Apparition methodology together. This agreement will help increase industry adoption and improve operational efficiency and data quality for OBN, streamer, and XHR surveys. TGS’ global market share affords us a wider customer base and global footprint to build our market presence.”

TGS has been working on several projects this year. Most recently, the firm completed what it described as a “key project” in the North Sea and started the next one in the same area. In addition, the company, together with JV consortium partners PGS and SLB, inked a MultiClient reprocessing agreement to expand MultiClient 3D coverage in the Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

TGS is also planning to carry out the first 2D-cubed project offshore Brazil, a technology said to enable the transformation of 2D data into a 3D volume that can be interpreted on a regional scale.