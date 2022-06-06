Third hybrid RoRo newbuild joins Finnlines’ eco fleet

June 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish shipping company Finnlines has taken delivery of the third and the last of three roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels in the company’s new Eco class.

Finneco III. Courtesy of Finnlines

The vessel, named Finneco III, was delivered at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) on 6 June 2022.

Finneco III will enter the company’s Biscay line, where it will join the two sister vessels as part of the €500 million newbuilding programme which also includes two eco-sustainable Superstar RoPax vessels scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

The first hybrid RoRo, Finneco I, was delivered on 28 April 2022 and the second, Finneco II, on 30 May 2022.

The RoRo newbuilds are 238 metres long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres each and can carry 400 trailers per voyage. The vessels will sail under the Finnish flag.

Compared with the largest vessels in today’s Finnlines fleet, the cargo-carrying capacity of the hybrid newbuilds will increase by nearly 40%, the company stated.

The three vessels are said to represent another move towards sustainable shipping as they are energy-efficient and equipped with emission reduction technology such as air lubrication, battery pack, exhaust gas abatement, solar panels, waste heat recovery and ballast water treatment system.

“Through our … investment, we can bring to our customers, not only the economies of scale and increased frequency, but a green and well-scheduled infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. Finneco trio will give added value to Finnlines and its customers when they start to operate on their routes”, said Emanuele Grimaldi, chairman of the Board, Finnlines.

