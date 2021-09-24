UN climate change summit to use Silja Europa as accommodation ship

September 24, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Tallink Grupp’s cruise vessel Silja Europa will provide accommodation during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on 31 October – 12 November 2021.

Silja Europa. Image Courtesy: Tallink Grupp

The Estonian shipping company recently signed a charter agreement for the Tallinn-Helsinki route cruise vessel for the period 17 October to 17 November 2021.

During the charter, the 1993-built vessel will be berthed in Scotland between 21 October and 14 November and will provide accommodation and catering services to approximately 1500 charterer’s personnel and guests.

Silja Europa has been chartered via specialist company Landry & Kling Global Cruise Services with full technical and service crew from Tallink Grupp for the duration of the charter.

„Our team helped the G7 Cornwall summit organising team achieve a great outcome in June this year, two of our vessels and technical crew are performing well in the Mediterranean at present and I am sure we will rise to the challenge also at COP26 in Scotland,” Paavo Nõgene, Tallink Grupp’s CEO, commented.

„The charter agreements offer a boost to our business during these continuing challenging times when passenger numbers are still not increasing fast enough and we will continue to work to identify other short-term and long-term opportunities for our vessels,“ he explained.

Silja Europa will be replaced on the route during the charter period on 29-31 October and 11-13 November by the group’s vessel Victoria I. The cruise ship is expected to return to Tallinn-Helsinki route and its normal schedule on 18 November 2021.

In 2020, the vessel underwent maintenance and renewal works that made Silja Europa more environmentally friendly. The vessel is also equipped with onboard shore power systems.

Shipping industry and COP26

The summit, organised by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy, aims to bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Global shipping announced a cross-industry event, to be held during COP26, bringing together leaders in shipping, energy, politics and finance to discuss maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Held in Glasgow on the 6th November, as part of COP26, ‘Shaping the Future of Shipping’ will assemble industry heavyweights and external experts to tackle the challenges which face shipping’s vital route to decarbonisation.

The conference will demonstrate “the critical importance of immediate action and cross-sectoral collaboration for the energy transformation of shipping”, according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).