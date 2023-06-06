Wan Hai Lines names eco-friendly 3,055 TEU boxship pair in Japan

June 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has held a ship naming ceremony for two environmentally friendly 3,055 TEU containerships.

Wan Hai Lines

As informed, the ship naming ceremony took place at Ariake Shipyard on 2 June. The vessels are being built by Japan Marine United Corporation.

The partners have deployed the third batch of their 3,055TEU series ships, totaling twelve vessels. The ships, named WAN HAI 365 and WAN HAI 367 are the 1st and 3rd vessels in the series of 3,055 TEU.

According to the company, the design 3,055 TEU series takes energy efficiency and environment-friendly aspect into account.

These two series are equipped with full-balanced twisted bulb rudders and pre-swirl fin, and all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. The new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines’ efforts to pursue fleet upgrading.

Last month, Wan Hai Lines also held a ship naming ceremony for a 3,013 containership, WAN HAI 363. The firm ordered twelve 3,013 TEU container vessels from Japan Marine United Corporation. WAN HAI 363 is the 12th vessel in the series of 3,013 TEU container ships built by Japan Marine United Corporation.