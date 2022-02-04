World’s first ammonia-ready vessel delivered

February 4, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Greek shipowner Avin International has taken delivery of Kriti Future, the first ammonia-fuel ready vessel in the world.

The delivery ceremony for the 274-meter-long tanker took place at New Times Shipbuilding on 10 January 2022.

The tanker was launched in October 2021. Photo: New Times Shipbuilding

The ABS-classed Suezmax was has a deadweight tonnage of 156,700. The eco-friendly vessel was ordered in autumn 2020, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

Currently conventionally fueled, the vessel complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future.

The 170,811 cbm tanker also meets the ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

“This vessel represents a milestone in the development of the maritime industry and a step forward in the readiness to utilize alternative marine fuels,” Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, ABS Manager, Greece Business Development, pointed out.

As explained by ABS, Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1 indicates the vessel conforms to the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels. This is part of a suite of industry guidance on alternative fuels developed by ABS, including support for the development of ammonia as a marine fuel.

