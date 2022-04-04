World’s leading maritime centre to join Clydebank Declaration

April 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

In order to contribute to global decarbonisation, Singapore has revealed the plan to join the Clydebank Declaration for Green Shipping Corridors launched at COP26 in November last year.

With this move, Singapore will become the 23rd signatory to the declaration that aims to establish green shipping corridors between ports by deploying zero-emission vessel technologies on voyages, or alternative fuel and charging infrastructure in ports.

The announcement was made by the country’s Minister of Transport S. Iswaran at the opening of the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2022.

“The maritime sector plays a critical role in international trade and the global economy. To ensure its reliability, resilience and readiness for the future, the maritime industry must transform, and embody the essential elements of continuous innovation, boundaryless collaboration and strong talent development”, Iswaran said.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago COP26: 19 govts pledge to create green shipping corridors Posted: 4 months ago

According to the Clydebank Declaration, green shipping corridors will be established in a way that two or more signatories to the declaration identify and take steps with relevant willing ports, operator(s) and others along the value chain to decarbonise a specific shared maritime route.

A signatory to the declaration can also take steps with relevant willing ports, operator(s) and others along the value chain to decarbonise a specific domestic maritime route within the jurisdiction and control of a signatory.

Bolstering leading maritime centre position

Ranked as the world’s leading maritime centre at the beginning of the year, Singapore continues working toward strengthening this position.

In addition to signing the declaration, the establishment of a Maritime International Advisory Panel (IAP) by the Ministry of Transport and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was announced.

As disclosed, the IAP will seek global perspectives on emerging trends and critical developments that will shape the maritime industry.

Furthermore, the development concept for ‘The WAVES’, designed to co-locate R&D centres, start-ups and institutions and spur collaboration among various stakeholders, will be revealed.

A new vessel will also be commissioned as part of MPA’s decarbonisation journey. The aluminium lightweight catamaran will be powered by a hybrid diesel-electric engine and will conduct enforcement patrols and respond to marine emergencies.

Related Article Posted: 19 days ago Singapore: New alliance to speed up decarbonisation Posted: 19 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: