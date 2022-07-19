Yang Ming welcomes new 11,000 TEU eco-friendly boxship

July 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. has welcomed the new 11,000 TEU container vessel YM Tutorial equipped with environmental features to meet the shipping industry’s requirements.

The vessel was built by the Japanese shipyard Imabari Shipbuilding and is chartered from the ship leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

The meaning ceremony for the YM Tutorial took place on 17 June at Imabari Hiroshima Shipyard. The vessel entered the Yang Mang’s transpacific West Coast route on 15 July.

This ship is the twelfth vessel in a series of fourteen 11,000 TEU containerships order through Yang Ming’s long-term charter agreements with ship owners as part of its strategy to strengthen mid-to-long-term operational efficiency.

Each vessel has a nominal capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 333.9 metres, a width of 48.4 metres, and a draft of 16 metres, the vessels are designed to cruise at a speed of up to 23 knots.

The containerships incorporate various environmental features including scrubbers, a water ballast treatment plant and an alternative marine power system.

The ships adopt the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure greater efficiency and safety, according to Yang Ming.

The ship hull form optimisation will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. With a shorter length and beam, the ship is easier to manoeuvre during berthing or departure, the company said.

Yang Ming said it had taken delivery of twelve vessels since 2020; eleven of which have been deployed on the company’s transpacific routes to meet customer needs and maximise capacity utilisation.

According to the company, the newbuildings will lower the average age of its global fleet, reduce unit cost and achieve energy efficiency.

In addition, these ships will accelerate fleet optimisation to proactively cope with the challenges and stricter environmental regulations faced by the fast-changing shipping industry, Yang Ming concludes.

In April this year, Offshore Energy reported that the board of directors of the Taiwanese company had approved the construction of five 15,000 TEU containerships that will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG marine engines.

The order will make Yang Ming the first shipping company in Taiwan to own LNG-powered boxships, the carrier said at the time.

