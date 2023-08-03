Yanmar boosts maritime decarbonization with hydrogen fuel cell system

August 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Japan’s Yanmar Power Technology (YPT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has commercialized a maritime hydrogen fuel cell system towards the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

Courtesy of Yanmar Holdings

The company said it plans to propose the installation of the system into various ships, including passenger ships, work ships and cargo ships operating in coastal areas where hydrogen refuelling is relatively accessible.

It pointed out that in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) revised target of achieving zero net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 2050, the maritime sector is pursuing decarbonization efforts and YPT has actively participated in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s (MLIT) initiatives to establish safety guidelines for hydrogen fuel cell ships and develop a roadmap for hydrogen utilization in the marine industry.

Furthermore, YPT said it has engaged in multiple initiatives, including navigational tests of demonstration ships equipped with hydrogen fuel cells and conducting high-pressure hydrogen refuelling tests for ships.

The company also noted it aims to provide total solutions for the decarbonization and digitalization of ships with comprehensive designs covering the entire powertrain of fuel cell ships, encompassing power storage, power management, propulsion, hydrogen storage systems and more.

As part of the Yanmar Group’s commitment to its Green Challenge 2050 initiative, the company said it aims to realize a sustainable society while addressing GHG reduction and minimizing environmental impact.

