Construction of 6th LNG carrier for COSCO and CNPC kicks off in China

April 18, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has started the construction of the sixth liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The construction of the 174,000 cbm LNG carrier H1836A began with the steel cutting ceremony on 17 April at the Changxing shipbuilding base. The vessel is the last in a series of six LNG carriers ordered by the two companies at Hudong-Zhonghua.

To remind, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua back in 2020 which was followed by an additional order in June 2021.

The first vessel, Shaolin, was delivered in October, and the second unit Wudang in December last year while the delivery ceremony for the third LNG carrier Kun Lun took place in March this year.

A keel-laying ceremony for the fourth 174,000 cbm LNG carrier, the first unit in CNCP’s order from June 2021, was held at the beginning of 2023.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Keel laid for COSCO and CNPC’s 4th LNG carrier Posted: 3 months ago

The LNG carriers have a total length of 295 metres, a width of 45 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a speed of 19.5 knots.

They feature the latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system and are equipped with advanced environmental protection solutions.