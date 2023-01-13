Keel laid for COSCO and CNPC’s 4th LNG carrier

January 13, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is progressing with the construction of the fourth liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua

On 12 January, the shipbuilder held a keel-laying ceremony for the 174,000 cbm LNG carrier, the first unit in CNCP’s order from June 2021. Prior to this, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong – Zhonghua back in 2020.

The keel-laying ceremony follows the recent delivery of the second unit, named Wudang, from the initial order.

The first vessel, which was named Shaolin, was handed over to COSCO and CNPC on 25 October 2022.

The LNG carriers have a total length of 295 metres, a width of 45 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a speed of 19.5 knots.

They feature the latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system and are equipped with advanced environmental protection solutions.

At the end of 2021, Hudong – Zhonghua received another order for three LNG carriers from COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. The vessels are slated for delivery in September 2024, December 2024, and March 2025.