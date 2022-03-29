New batch of contracts to make DOF Subsea busy in North Sea

March 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured multiple new contracts for renewables and oil & gas projects in the North Sea, totaling more than 185 vessel days.

All awards include project management, engineering, procurement and logistics, set to be delivered by the company’s subsea teams across Bergen and Aberdeen this year.

Several of the awards are engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPR) decommissioning contracts, and DOF Subsea is planning to deploy multiple vessels in-field during the execution.

Skandi Acergy, Skandi Constructor, Skandi Hera and selected third-party vessels will be utilized in the offshore execution phases.

DOF Subsea has also received several new frame agreements. The company will deliver continuous survey services for a renewables project in Taiwan throughout 2022, and has also signed an agreement with a “major North Sea operator” for integrated services within inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, SURF and decommissioning.

Related Article Posted: 14 days ago DOF Subsea trio scores contract extensions Posted: 14 days ago

This month the Norwegian company revealed a number of new wins, with the most recent ones being with Vaalco Energy for providing support in replacing an existing FPSO unit at a field offshore Gabon and with Woodside Energy for subsea XTrees retrieval and offshore support services at the Enfield field in Australia.