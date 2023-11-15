DOF signs vessel deals with Subsea7 and Maersk Supply Service

November 15, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s DOF Group has secured a contract with Subsea7 and signed an agreement with Maersk Supply Service for two construction vessels.

Skandi Acergy. Source: DOF

DOF won a contract with Subsea7 for a time charter of the 2008-built Skandi Acergy, a construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton crane and 2,000 m2 deck that has installed two ROV systems which DOF will operate under the contract.

This adds a minimum of 18 months of firm backlog at a value in the range of $85 and $105 million.

Commencement is expected in the first quarter of 2025 after the vessel’s current commitments.

The company further signed an agreement with Maersk Supply Service to charter in Maersk Installer on a two-year firm time charter with options thereafter.

The vessel, delivered in 2017, is equipped with a 400-ton AHC crane and a 100-ton AHC crane to give maximum flexibility for utilizing the 1,850 m2 deck.

The start of work is scheduled for the end of Q1 2024.

In terms of other recent news coming from the company, DOF announced in September it had won three new service contracts with Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras that are worth more than $260 million.

Shortly after, the Norwegian company secured an extension of what it described as a “large subsea service contract”.