Havfram prolongs Normand Vision charter

March 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Havfram, formerly known as Ocean Installer, has decided to extend the present contract with Solstad Offshore for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Vision.

The firm contract will then expire on 31 December 2023 and there are no further options thereafter.

Normand Vision was built for the installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and has been working for Havfram since 2014.

The two parties signed a contract for the vessel in June 2021 which represented a direct continuation of the agreement that was in place at the time.

The 157-meter long CSV comes equipped with a 3,000-ton carousel, a 150-ton vertical lay spread system (VLS), a 400-ton AHC crane and a launch system for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

In addition, it has two permanently installed work class ROV systems in the ROV hangar.

Related Article Posted: 18 days ago Havfram to back Saipem at Zohr field Posted: 18 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: