Hudong-Zhonghua cuts steel for new LNG carrier

December 30, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

On 28 December, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the third liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier built by the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the leasing entity of the CSSC Group.

Groundbreaking ceremony (Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua)

The ship is the third 174,000 cubic metres LNG carrier built for the leasing entity, following MU LAN and Guiying.

All three ships are Hudong Zhonghua’s fourth-generation LNG ship type X-DF series, which is propelled by dual-fuel low-speed diesel engines and equipped with environmental protection selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

According to Hudong Zhonghua, both fuel and gas modes can meet the most stringent International Maritime Organization IMO TIER III environmental protection requirements and meet the IMO’s most stringent emission standards.

The tank design for the new LNG carrier was ordered from French LNG containment specialist GTT. Additionally, the tank will include the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Hudong-Zhonghua orders GTT tank design for new LNG carrier Posted: about 1 month ago

The ship, which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, has a total length of 295 metres, a width of 45 metres, and a depth of 26.25 metres.

In other company-related news, the Chinese shipbuilder recently held a naming ceremony for floating storage and a regasification unit (FSRU) Transgas Force. It is the second FSRU the company had built for Greek shipping company Dynagas.