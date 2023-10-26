Hudong-Zhonghua kicks off construction of COSCO’s LNG carrier

October 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has kicked off construction of a new LNG carrier for COSCO Shipping Energy and PetroChina, part of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

On October 23, the company held a steel-cutting ceremony for the first 174,000 cbm LNG carrier from the third phase of PetroChina’s national LNG project.

The total length of the ship is 295 meters, the width is 45 meters, the depth is 26.25 meters, and the speed is 19.5 knots.

The LNG project has so far welcomed three vessels. The LNG carriers in this project were independently developed and designed by the company and have complete intellectual property rights. Currently, a total of eight LNG carriers are in various construction stages.

Three ships Shaolin, Wudang, and Kun Lun were successfully put into operation in the first phase of the project, and three ships of the second phase are under construction.

About a year ago, the Chinese shipbuilding company handed over the first of three new LNG carriers. The 174,000 cbm vessel was named Shaolin.

According to Hudong-Zhonghua, the ship features the latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system and is equipped with advanced environmental protection solutions.

Meanwhile, the firm received another contract to build two LNG carriers for COSCO Shipping Energy and PetroChina. The deal, signed in July this year, is part of the LNG Transportation Phase III Project, which is jointly developed by COSCO Shipping, PetroChina, and CSSC.