Hudong-Zhonghua renews LNG carrier deal with CSSC Leasing

January 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has renewed cooperation with China Ship Leasing, the leasing entity of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Group, with a new liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier order.

LNG carrier; Illustration; Source: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

As disclosed, on 6 January, the parties signed a contract for a large 174,000 cubic metre LNG carrier marking a continuation of the cooperation between Hudong-Zhonghua and China Ship Leasing in the LNG transportation project under CSSC.

Under the contract, Hudong-Zhonghua will build a ship that has a total length of 295 metres, a width of 45 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres and a speed of 19.5 knots.

The shipyard said that it will feature the latest generation of the dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system with daily fuel consumption to be less than 100 tons.

This is the first order in 2022 for the Chinese shipyard which recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for the third LNG carrier built for the leasing entity of the CSSC Group, following MU LAN and Guiying.

All three ships are Hudong-Zhonghua’s fourth-generation LNG ship type X-DF series, which is propelled by dual-fuel low-speed diesel engines and equipped with environmental protection selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

The tank design for the LNG carrier was ordered from French LNG containment specialist GTT. Additionally, the tank will include the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The ship, which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, has a total length of 295 metres, a width of 45 metres, and a depth of 26.25 metres.