Back to overview Home Subsea In focus: 2022 begins with renewables Premium In focus: 2022 begins with renewables Business developments & projects January 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak After the holidays and well-deserved break, the energy transition community returns to its activities dedicated to making the world a less polluted and more healthy home. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Carbon Capture and Storage View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: Hydrogen View post tag: In focus View post tag: marine energy View post tag: offshore wind View post tag: shipping Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles energy transition Posted: 2 months ago Premium In focus: the world gathers to curb climate change Categories: Transition Posted: 2 months ago energy transition Posted: 2 months ago Premium In focus: Ships, oil&gas platforms to get greener by the day Categories: Transition Posted: 2 months ago energy transition Posted: 3 months ago Premium In focus: Shoulder to shoulder towards a sustainable future Categories: Transition Posted: 3 months ago energy transition Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Bit by bit, energy transition takes a more solid shape Categories: Transition Posted: about 1 month ago Related Partners Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported… Partner Aon Partner Smulders With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…